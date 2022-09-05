Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97.09 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $97.09 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $280.08 or 0.01416205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,290,534 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

