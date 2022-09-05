X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $649.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

