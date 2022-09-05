X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $532.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

