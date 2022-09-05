Xaya (CHI) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $8,361.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.95 or 0.08095221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00193566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00304794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00793593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00629725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001195 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

