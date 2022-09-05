XMax (XMX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $154,450.00

XMax (XMX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $548,676.42 and $154,450.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00132404 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022131 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

