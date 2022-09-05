XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $37.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. XPeng has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $241,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,918,000 after buying an additional 2,605,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

