XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.68 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $58.68 million and $306,246.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 81,824,501 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

