XYO Market Capitalization Tops $102.03 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $102.03 million and approximately $876,725.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

