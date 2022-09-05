Ycash Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $855,340.06 and approximately $502.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00318936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00119589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00080119 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,843,328 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.