YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Down 4.2% This Week

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $105,820.05 and approximately $75,400.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $26.55 or 0.00134453 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.
About YFDAI.FINANCE
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
