Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

