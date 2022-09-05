Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

