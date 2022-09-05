YUMMY Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,430.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUMMY has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.
YUMMY Coin Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.