Zano (ZANO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,470.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $54,470.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,355,963 coins and its circulating supply is 11,326,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

