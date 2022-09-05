Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $983.44 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Zcash has a market cap of $983.44 million and $56.04 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $64.69 or 0.00326102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00127979 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00082366 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,202,275 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
