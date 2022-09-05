Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Tops $951.19 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $951.19 million and approximately $52.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.59 or 0.00317159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00111280 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00080499 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,197,506 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
