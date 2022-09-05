ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $214,945.11

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $214,945.11 and $9.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00327857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00126594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

