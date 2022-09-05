ZCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,662.94 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $43,662.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00260513 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

