ZCore (ZCR) Market Capitalization Hits $51,244.94

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. ZCore has a total market cap of $51,244.94 and approximately $115.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00094469 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00257910 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

