Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $108,295.96 and $11.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00318444 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00119100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00080056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,855,261 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

