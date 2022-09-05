Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $115,667.04

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $115,667.04 and $9,993.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

