Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $489.32 million and approximately $78.14 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00469024 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.01813670 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00241355 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,548,195,647 coins and its circulating supply is 13,256,728,494 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

