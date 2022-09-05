ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Tops $4,770.78

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $4,770.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

