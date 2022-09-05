ZooKeeper Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,805.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.10 million and $175,805.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 235,958,338 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.