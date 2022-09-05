Zoracles Price Reaches $94.49 on Exchanges (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $94.49 or 0.00476152 BTC on exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $516,172.28 and approximately $16,215.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper"

