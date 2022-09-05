Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Zumiez Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $8,671,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

