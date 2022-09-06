0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $50,924.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029984 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00040743 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00081694 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

