0x Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.47 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $251.07 million and $14.47 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

