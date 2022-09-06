10,000 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vaxart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vaxart by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 414,297 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VXRT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Vaxart Stock Down 9.5 %

VXRT opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.