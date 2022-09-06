11,873 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

