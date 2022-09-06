12Ships (TSHP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

12Ships (TSHP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $144,067.01 and $14,975.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

12Ships Coin Profile

TSHP is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

