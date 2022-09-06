13,152 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 524.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 409.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 122.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 156,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,293 shares of company stock worth $3,111,747. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

