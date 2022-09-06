1,425 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $555.31 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.