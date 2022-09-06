16,000 Shares in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Genprex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genprex Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

