16,482 Shares in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.