1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.32

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $9,029.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00170675 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.