1MillionNFTs (1MIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,899.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $31,438.85 and approximately $41,899.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
