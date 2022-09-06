1World Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $10,432.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1World has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

