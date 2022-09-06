2,472 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

