2,642 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

