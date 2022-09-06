2crazyNFT (2CRZ) One Day Volume Tops $79,580.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $328,226.67 and $79,580.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.

About 2crazyNFT

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

