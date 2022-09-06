4,175 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,841,000 after buying an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

