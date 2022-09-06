6,665 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

