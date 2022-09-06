7,335 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $75.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

