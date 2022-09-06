833 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

