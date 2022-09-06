8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $422,027.04

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $422,027.04 and approximately $83,075.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030798 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00040719 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00081590 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

