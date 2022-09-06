9,452 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

