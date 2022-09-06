9,527 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

