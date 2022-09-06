A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

