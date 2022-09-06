Aave Price Hits $84.88 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $84.88 or 0.00446575 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $161.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,011,538 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

